Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Franklin. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 609 Northwood Road Lexington , SC 29071 (803)-356-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Warren Franklin CAYCE - Funeral Services for Gary W. Franklin, 73, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Franklin passed away August 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late William and Hazel Eargle Franklin. He was a jet aircraft mechanic in the Air Force. Mr. Franklin enjoyed traveling and attending his children's and grandchildren's various sporting events. He served as a Deacon, was a RA Leader, and served on various committees in the church. Mr. Franklin enjoyed working with The Senior Adult Metallic Club. He was very devoted to Jesus, his church, and was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years; Brenda Franklin, son; Warren Scott Franklin (Tonya), daughters; Tina Michelle Comfort and Carolyn 'Carol' Gwen Spires (Robbie), grandchildren; Devin and Lauren Riser, Meredyth and MacKenzie Franklin, and Eli and Franklin Spires, sisters, June Laird (Chris), Donna Goodman, and Susan Franklin, his loving dog Bella and his precious cat Christi. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy Ray Franklin, and sister, Barbara 'Bobby' Huggins. Online register at

Gary Warren Franklin CAYCE - Funeral Services for Gary W. Franklin, 73, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Franklin passed away August 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late William and Hazel Eargle Franklin. He was a jet aircraft mechanic in the Air Force. Mr. Franklin enjoyed traveling and attending his children's and grandchildren's various sporting events. He served as a Deacon, was a RA Leader, and served on various committees in the church. Mr. Franklin enjoyed working with The Senior Adult Metallic Club. He was very devoted to Jesus, his church, and was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years; Brenda Franklin, son; Warren Scott Franklin (Tonya), daughters; Tina Michelle Comfort and Carolyn 'Carol' Gwen Spires (Robbie), grandchildren; Devin and Lauren Riser, Meredyth and MacKenzie Franklin, and Eli and Franklin Spires, sisters, June Laird (Chris), Donna Goodman, and Susan Franklin, his loving dog Bella and his precious cat Christi. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy Ray Franklin, and sister, Barbara 'Bobby' Huggins. Online register at barr-price.com Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close