Gary Warren Franklin CAYCE - Funeral Services for Gary W. Franklin, 73, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Monday, August 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Mr. Franklin passed away August 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late William and Hazel Eargle Franklin. He was a jet aircraft mechanic in the Air Force. Mr. Franklin enjoyed traveling and attending his children's and grandchildren's various sporting events. He served as a Deacon, was a RA Leader, and served on various committees in the church. Mr. Franklin enjoyed working with The Senior Adult Metallic Club. He was very devoted to Jesus, his church, and was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years; Brenda Franklin, son; Warren Scott Franklin (Tonya), daughters; Tina Michelle Comfort and Carolyn 'Carol' Gwen Spires (Robbie), grandchildren; Devin and Lauren Riser, Meredyth and MacKenzie Franklin, and Eli and Franklin Spires, sisters, June Laird (Chris), Donna Goodman, and Susan Franklin, his loving dog Bella and his precious cat Christi. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy Ray Franklin, and sister, Barbara 'Bobby' Huggins. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2019