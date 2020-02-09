Gary "Robbie" Knafelc, Jr. COLUMBIA A memorial service to celebrate the life of Gary Robert "Robbie" Knafelc, Jr. will be held Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. David Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the Autism Society. Robbie passed away on Friday, February 07, 2020. Born in Germany, he was a son of Jane Lewis Knafelc and the late Gary Robert "Pops" Knafelc, Sr. Robbie enjoyed watching NASCAR and hunting. Surviving are his wife, Susan Paige Driggers Knafelc; mother, Jane Knafelc (Harvey Gardner) of Lugoff; son, Gary Robert "Trey" Knafelc III of the home; brother, Steve Knafelc (Shannon) of Lugoff; mother-in-law, Claudia Driggers; sister-in-law, Kathy Willis; nephews, Dylan Willis (Allison), Cody Wilson (Lindsey), Will Knafelc (Amber); and nieces, Brandi Hooten (Jamie) and Abby Grace Knafelc. He was predeceased by his father, Gary R. Knafelc, Sr.; father-in-law, Charles "Cha" Driggers; and brother-in-law, Terry Willis. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020