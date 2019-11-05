Gary Lee Jackson

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Gary Lee Jackson COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Gary Lee Jackson will be held Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: his daughter, Nakheia Williams; brothers, Cedric (Margo), Vernon (Valerie), and Marlon Jackson; sisters, Pat (Jerome) Noble and Deloris (David) James; granddaughter, Aaliyah Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 5, 2019
