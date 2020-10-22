1/1
Gary Lee Myers Jr.
1954 - 2020
Gary Lee Myers, Jr
July 20, 1954 - October 15, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Gary Lee Myers, Jr, 66 of Columbia, SC died on October 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary was born on July 20, 1954, in Columbia, SC to Gary and Ruden Myers, Sr. He was a graduate of Keenan High School. Lieutenant Colonel Gary Lee Myers, Jr, retired from the United States Army after serving 23 years. Gary was happily married to Dixiana "Jesi" (Aparicio) Myers for over 23 years.
Gary is survived by his mother, his wife, 4 siblings, 5 children, ten grandchildren and numerous others.
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Gary are invited to the Leevy's Funeral Home, 1831 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC from 2:00pm – 6:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other through laughter.
There will be a viewing on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 11:00am – 12:00pm at Solomon Temple, 1634 Pineview Drive with the funeral services following at 12:00pm. Interment will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC.


Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
OCT
23
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Solomon Temple
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Solomon Temple
Funeral services provided by
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
