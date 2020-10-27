1/
Gary "Lynn" Shull
1959 - 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Gary "Lynn" Shull, 61, of West Columbia passed away on October 20, 2020. Lynn was born on June 5, 1959 to the late Gary O Shull and Mrs. Geneva Sharpe Shull. Lynn was a simple man who loved the outdoors, hunting arrowheads, the Gamecocks, and his dog Spanky.
He is survived by his mother, daughter Jessica of Garner, IA, Anthony of West Columbia, sisters JoAnn (Paul Ray) of Gilbert, Barbara Ann Stamm and Geneva Waltz both of West Columbia. Brothers Phillip (Carole), and Eric (Chrysa) both of West Columbia.
Grandchildren Makayla, Ashton, and Jaxson all of Garner, IA and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased in death by his father, grandparents, and brothers Dale, Ronnie, Tony, and Jamie.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses on the 3rd floor MICU at Lexington Medical Center. Sarah, Christy, Betty, and Sweety.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.


Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2020.
