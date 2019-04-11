Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Springer. View Sign

Gary Barnes Springer COLUMBIA - Gary Barnes Springer, born March 3, 1946 in Pulaski, Tennessee to the late Eura Mae Barnes and Louis Edward Springer, passed away Monday, April 8th. Before moving to Columbia, he, his brother, Carl and their parents lived in many different places. His Dad was in the military and Gary, as a "Brat", made many friends in the United States and Germany. He was so excited when he was able to track down several of the "Brats" and would have reunions at least once a year. Gary was a 1964 Graduate of Dreher High School where he lettered in baseball and football. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and was an avid gamecock fan and member of the Gamecock Club. Gary began his textile career working for Burlington Industries. After many years and many moves to different cities, he returned to Columbia as General Manager of Mt .Vernon Mills. In 1983, Gary along with two co-workers founded American Solid Woven Corporation where Gary was President and CEO until his retirement. Hi customers became his friends. Gary loved to show off his cooking abilities to his customers, employees and friends. Gary had a knack for storytelling, capturing everyone's attention and embellishing them each time he told one. Gary loved football; playing and watching. He played semi-pro football for the Pomona Bulldogs, Columbia Green Wave, The Lexington Lions and the Augusta Eagles. Gary loved to fish and hunt. His Dad, Louis, and his mom, Eura Mae, got him started at a young age and he carried on the tradition with his children and grandchildren. Fishing and hunting with friends and family was a very big part of his life. He loved the fishing trip with his cronies at Mill Creek. Be it a private pond, Santee, Alaska, Minnesota or the Amazon. Being in a boat, casting that line was therapy for him. He would always catch the limit, or so he said. Maybe now, he can meet up in Heaven, with his special "Fishing" buddies Taylor Smith, Herman Kanipe, Lamar Gaston, Dr. Nowell Ridgell and H.L. Kirkland. He had so many fun and happy memories with them. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Satterfield Springer; daughter, Pamela (Mark) Nappier; son, Gary Edward (Tonya) Springer; grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Nappier Asbaty, Mark "Andrew" Nappier, Jr., R. Collin Louis Springer, Ansely-Brooke Springer, Maeghan Springer and Evan Springer; brother, Carl (Diane) Springer; special aunt, Eadie Springer; special uncle Carl Barnes and numerous cousins. A gathering for family and friends for Gary will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia SC., 29209. The family wishes to thank Gary's many friends that helped make our lives easier with their prayers, visits and well wishes. We would like to thank "Gary's Girls" at Oakleaf of Lexington. They are amazing. Not only did they give him plenty of TLC they made him laugh and dance. They helped relieve our stress as well. We would also like to thank All Season's Hospice. They were also part of "Gary's Girls". Taking care of Gary was not just a job to them. They were so loving, caring and gentle with him. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Dr Suite 400McLean, VA 22102 or to . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Gary Barnes Springer COLUMBIA - Gary Barnes Springer, born March 3, 1946 in Pulaski, Tennessee to the late Eura Mae Barnes and Louis Edward Springer, passed away Monday, April 8th. Before moving to Columbia, he, his brother, Carl and their parents lived in many different places. His Dad was in the military and Gary, as a "Brat", made many friends in the United States and Germany. He was so excited when he was able to track down several of the "Brats" and would have reunions at least once a year. Gary was a 1964 Graduate of Dreher High School where he lettered in baseball and football. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and was an avid gamecock fan and member of the Gamecock Club. Gary began his textile career working for Burlington Industries. After many years and many moves to different cities, he returned to Columbia as General Manager of Mt .Vernon Mills. In 1983, Gary along with two co-workers founded American Solid Woven Corporation where Gary was President and CEO until his retirement. Hi customers became his friends. Gary loved to show off his cooking abilities to his customers, employees and friends. Gary had a knack for storytelling, capturing everyone's attention and embellishing them each time he told one. Gary loved football; playing and watching. He played semi-pro football for the Pomona Bulldogs, Columbia Green Wave, The Lexington Lions and the Augusta Eagles. Gary loved to fish and hunt. His Dad, Louis, and his mom, Eura Mae, got him started at a young age and he carried on the tradition with his children and grandchildren. Fishing and hunting with friends and family was a very big part of his life. He loved the fishing trip with his cronies at Mill Creek. Be it a private pond, Santee, Alaska, Minnesota or the Amazon. Being in a boat, casting that line was therapy for him. He would always catch the limit, or so he said. Maybe now, he can meet up in Heaven, with his special "Fishing" buddies Taylor Smith, Herman Kanipe, Lamar Gaston, Dr. Nowell Ridgell and H.L. Kirkland. He had so many fun and happy memories with them. Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Satterfield Springer; daughter, Pamela (Mark) Nappier; son, Gary Edward (Tonya) Springer; grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Nappier Asbaty, Mark "Andrew" Nappier, Jr., R. Collin Louis Springer, Ansely-Brooke Springer, Maeghan Springer and Evan Springer; brother, Carl (Diane) Springer; special aunt, Eadie Springer; special uncle Carl Barnes and numerous cousins. A gathering for family and friends for Gary will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Rd. Columbia SC., 29209. The family wishes to thank Gary's many friends that helped make our lives easier with their prayers, visits and well wishes. We would like to thank "Gary's Girls" at Oakleaf of Lexington. They are amazing. Not only did they give him plenty of TLC they made him laugh and dance. They helped relieve our stress as well. We would also like to thank All Season's Hospice. They were also part of "Gary's Girls". Taking care of Gary was not just a job to them. They were so loving, caring and gentle with him. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Dr Suite 400McLean, VA 22102 or to . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

(803) 776-1092 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.