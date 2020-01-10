Gary Wayne Wright COLUMBIA - Gary Wayne Wright was the fourth of five children born to S.F.C.(Retired) Willie A., Sr. and Frances (Faulk) Wright on April 1, 1963, in Fort Hood, Texas. He departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, from Prisma Health Richland after a brief illness. Gary attended the public schools of Richland County and graduated with the Class of 1981 from C. A. Johnson High School. Gary's flair for fashion led him to sharpen his talents as a fashion model. He enrolled in the Millie Lewis Modeling School and studied under renowned fashion model Sheila Dixon. Gary's strong Christian faith was anchored by his family's deep historical roots in Saint John Baptist Church. Gary was a member of the Sunday School, Junior Choir, and the Usher Board. Gary was also an assistant church custodian. Gary is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cokely Wright; his parents; two brothers, Reverend Willie A. (Kathy) Wright, Sr. and Mr. Lewis (Cathy) Wright; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving friends and neighbors who will always fondly remember Gary. The homegoing service for Gary Wayne Wright will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 3804 West Beltline Boulevard with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 10, 2020