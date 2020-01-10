Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 1:00 PM St. John Baptist Church 3804 West Beltline Boulevard View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Wayne Wright COLUMBIA - Gary Wayne Wright was the fourth of five children born to S.F.C.(Retired) Willie A., Sr. and Frances (Faulk) Wright on April 1, 1963, in Fort Hood, Texas. He departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, from Prisma Health Richland after a brief illness. Gary attended the public schools of Richland County and graduated with the Class of 1981 from C. A. Johnson High School. Gary's flair for fashion led him to sharpen his talents as a fashion model. He enrolled in the Millie Lewis Modeling School and studied under renowned fashion model Sheila Dixon. Gary's strong Christian faith was anchored by his family's deep historical roots in Saint John Baptist Church. Gary was a member of the Sunday School, Junior Choir, and the Usher Board. Gary was also an assistant church custodian. Gary is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cokely Wright; his parents; two brothers, Reverend Willie A. (Kathy) Wright, Sr. and Mr. Lewis (Cathy) Wright; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving friends and neighbors who will always fondly remember Gary. The homegoing service for Gary Wayne Wright will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 3804 West Beltline Boulevard with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Gary Wayne Wright COLUMBIA - Gary Wayne Wright was the fourth of five children born to S.F.C.(Retired) Willie A., Sr. and Frances (Faulk) Wright on April 1, 1963, in Fort Hood, Texas. He departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, from Prisma Health Richland after a brief illness. Gary attended the public schools of Richland County and graduated with the Class of 1981 from C. A. Johnson High School. Gary's flair for fashion led him to sharpen his talents as a fashion model. He enrolled in the Millie Lewis Modeling School and studied under renowned fashion model Sheila Dixon. Gary's strong Christian faith was anchored by his family's deep historical roots in Saint John Baptist Church. Gary was a member of the Sunday School, Junior Choir, and the Usher Board. Gary was also an assistant church custodian. Gary is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Cokely Wright; his parents; two brothers, Reverend Willie A. (Kathy) Wright, Sr. and Mr. Lewis (Cathy) Wright; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving friends and neighbors who will always fondly remember Gary. The homegoing service for Gary Wayne Wright will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church, 3804 West Beltline Boulevard with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close