Gary M. Wessinger CHAPIN A private graveside service for Gary M. Wessinger, 82, was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036. Mr. Wessinger was born on September 26, 1937 in Irmo, SC and passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airplane Mechanic. He was owner of G&G Sales and Service. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors and enjoyed planting and harvesting, then sharing his crops with others. Mr. Wessinger is survived by his wife, Rachel B. Wessinger of 56 years; son, Glen Wessinger (Kelly); daughter, Sherri Derrick (Rocky); son, Kenneth Wessinger; grandchildren, Katie Sharpe (Colby), Ashley Wessinger, Annie Wessinger, Bailey Wessinger, Kenly Derrick, Abbie Derrick, Peyton Wessinger; siblings, Letha Sites, Palmelia Meetze (Monroe), Lula Fulmer, Johnnie Bemis, and his beloved dog, Prissy. He was predeceased by his parents, James E. and Fannie Wessinger; sister, Frances Rickard and brother, Mervin Wessinger. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.