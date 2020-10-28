Gary William Hawley, Sr.
January 21, 1943 - October 25, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Memorial services for Gary William Hawley, Sr. 77, of West Columbia, SC will be held at 3 PM Friday, October 30, 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home Lexington Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made in Gary's memory to Mt. Hebron UMC 3050 Leaphart Rd, West Columbia, 29169 or Home for Good Dog Rescue 465 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922. Gary was a very casual man, and the family is asking for everyone to please dress casually.
Mr. Hawley, Sr. passed away October 25, 2020. He was born January 21, 1943 in Blythewood, SC to the late Ralph and Lucille Boney Hawley.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years; Cheryl Porter Hawley, sons; Billy Hawley (Kim) of Johnston, SC, Jamie Hawley (Pam) of West Columbia, SC, and Chuck Hawley (Cheryl) of West Columbia, SC grandchildren; Tucker Hawley (Becca) of Aiken, Tanner Hawley (Sarah) of Atlanta, GA, Zach Hawley (Valerie) of West Columbia, SC, Austin Hawley (Dallas) of West Columbia, SC, Leighanna and Lauren Hawley of West Columbia; great grandchildren, Tatum Rae Hawley, and future great grandchild due January 2021,William Rhett Hawley; his beloved Yorkie, Taz; sister; Debbie Cook Trexler; and brother; Lee Trexler (Kathy).
In addition to his partents, Gary is predeceased by his brothers; Walter, Julain, and Ray; and sister; Joyce Hawley Blume.
