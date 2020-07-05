1/1
Gayle Tallon Brazell LEXINGTON Gayle Tallon Brazell, 71, of Columbia, died Friday, July 3, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on June 20, 1949, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Mary Elizabeth Still Tallon. She is survived by her husband, Frank Brazell. The funeral service for Mrs. Brazell will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, July 8th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Pastor Charlie Young will officiate. Burial will follow the service at 2 o'clock, in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, 3132 SC-64, Barnwell, SC, 29812. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. For friends and family unable to attend the service, you may watch the livestream by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Jul. 5, 2020.
