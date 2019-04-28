Gene Wesley Bouye, Jr. "Wes" COLUMBIA Wes was born on June 6, 1964 and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on April 22, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca "Becky" Bouye, brother, C. Scott Bouye (wife Christi), nephew, Kell Bouye, niece, Kayla Bouye and many loving Uncles, Aunts, cousins and loving friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Wesley Bouye, Sr. and his brother, Kenneth "Ken" Bouye. Wes was a very avid Clemson fan and loved to tell you all about how great the Clemson Tigers were! He enjoyed going out with his friends and family to golf every chance he had. Wes was such a big personality that loved family, friends and everyone he met. He was a very gracious and loving man that will be missed by everyone. The Bouye family has chosen to have a private family ceremony at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019