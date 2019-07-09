Gene Chestnut LEXINGTON, SC - Gene Berkeley Chestnut, Sr., 79, of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in San Diego, California on December 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Clinton Berkeley and Ruth Church Chestnut and the husband of Carolyn Brown Chestnut. Gene attended Wofford College on a football scholarship and later transferred to the University of South Carolina. He retired from the City of Columbia and SC DHEC after 40 years of service. He was a veteran of the SC National Guard. Gene also coached Lexington County youth sports for over 15 years. During his younger years, he was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Berke Chestnut, Jr. (Ann) of Summerville, SC and David Chestnut (Brittany) of Lexington; his daughter, Dawn Elizabeth Monge of Conway, SC; a sister, Barbara Damacott (Frank); and grandchildren, Nicolas Monge, Dalton Chestnut, Hannah Chestnut, Parker Chestnut, and Chloe Chestnut. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Brice Alan Chestnut. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, officiated by Pastor Michael Bailey. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 9, 2019