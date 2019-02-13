Gene Davis

Gene Lindler Davis WEST COLUMBIA - Mrs. Gene Lindler Davis, 72, of West Columbia, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Mrs. Davis was the wife of the late Charles W. Davis. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, February 15, 2019, at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, with entombment in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Please see website for full obituary. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2019
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd | W. Columbia, SC 29170 | (803) 755-3527
