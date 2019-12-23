Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Faulkenberry. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Faulkenberry CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Samuel Eugene "Gene" Faulkenberry, 62, will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Camden with burial to follow in Kershaw City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday 4-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to the Theil-Meyer Pet Adoption Center. Mr. Faulkenberry passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of Carl Eugene Faulkenberry and the late Barbara Stroud Faulkenberry. He retired from DuPont. In 1998 he became the Deputy Fire Marshal for Kershaw County and later became the Fire Marshal. In 2016, he was appointed director of Emergency Services in Kershaw County. Mr. Faulkenberry was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church and attended Springvale Baptist Church. He enjoyed grilling and playing with his dog. Surviving are his wife, Daisy Branham Faulkenberry; daughters, Staci Faulkenberry of Conway and Amber Ray (Dennis) of Lugoff; step-daughter, Stephanie Thompson (Jason) of Camden; father, Carl Faulkenberry (Annie Mae); sister, Debbie Bowers (Mike) of Kershaw; and grandchildren, Ansley Ray, Madison Thompson, and Owen Thompson. He was predeceased by a step-daughter, Sonya McGill. Sign the online register at

