Gene Gossett GEORGETOWN - Elmer Eugene "Gene" Gossett, 78, husband of Shirley Arazie Gossett, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, February 3, 2020 following a brief illness, surrounded by family at Tidelands Memorial Hospital in Georgetown, SC. Born on May 1, 1941 in Columbia SC, the youngest son of the late Charles and Sara Finley Gossett, he was a graduate of Eau Claire High School and veteran of the SC Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Shirley, in 1962. They moved to Chapin in 1972 where he owned and operated Gossett Plumbing and Pumps until his retirement. They moved to Georgetown in 2015. Gene loved hunting, fishing & boating and organizing breakfasts, reunions & celebrations to keep his Eau Claire gang in touch with each other. Most of all, he loved doting on and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Charles David Gossett of Columbia, SC; Rachel Gossett Vane (Jay) of Sullivans Island SC; and Freda Zeh Rosen (Carl) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Catherine Elizabeth Beaty of Columbia, SC; Sarah Reed Vane of Golden, CO; Sarah Grace Malloy (Vese) of Summerville SC, and great-grandchildren MaryJane and Erykah Arazie Malloy; brother Charles Roy Gossett (Elaine) of Columbia, SC;. Along with a multitude of family, and of course his family of choice, also known as friends. As well as his special niece Heather Leigh Osterweil of Charlotte, NC Memorial services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Faith Memorial Episcopal Church (HCFM), 88 Baskervill Drive, Pawleys Island, SC 29585. The family will receive friends after the service at 220 Duke Street, Georgetown SC, 29440. Memorials may be made to HCFM Food Pantry and Garden, 88 Baskervill Drive, Pawleys Island SC, 29585. Online Condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242 Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

