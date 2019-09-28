Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Porter. View Sign Service Information Folk Funeral Home 70 N Elko St Williston , SC 29853 (803)-266-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



Gene Porter WILLISON, SC - On Monday, September 23, 2019, Gene Melton Porter passed away at Aiken Regional Medical Center, ten days after his 86 th birthday. Gene was born in Williston, S.C. to Hillie Watson Porter and Dixie Boylston Porter. He was Salutatorian of his senior class at Williston-Elko High, and earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering at the University of South Carolina. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and then went to work for the SC Highway Department in Columbia, designing many of the bridges we cross today. On October 9, 1955, he married the love of his life, Shirley Bolen Porter, also from Williston. He went on to work at Patchen, Mingeldorf & Associates in Augusta, GA, and then for Dupont at the Savannah River site until his retirement. He was a member of Williston First Baptist Church, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 75, and served as Chairman of the Board at Jefferson Davis Academy. He was a lifelong Gamecock fan. Gene was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley; his parents; his sister Ethelyn Robinson; his five brothers, Van H. Porter, Van C. Porter, Hilly W. Porter, Dr. Neil D. Porter, and James Porter; and his son-in-law S. John Edwards Jr. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer P. Edwards and Debbie P. Kennedy (Dru), both of Columbia; his son Gerry M. Porter (Jamie) of Charleston; his grandchildren, Julie M. Edwards and Samantha G. Edwards of Columbia, Kevin C. Kennedy (Mikala) of Lyman, and Claire E. Kennedy of Simpsonville; his twin sister Geneva Crain of Chester; his sisters-in-law Ann Porter and Barbara Porter of Columbia; his brother- and sister-in law John Allen and Betty Porter of Williston; and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his beloved dog and faithful companion, Rooster. Per his instructions, no funeral service will be held. For those who wish to honor his memory, donations may be made to the Williston Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 367, Williston SC 29853. The family would like to thank Dr. Asif Hashmi for his kind and compassionate care of our father, as well as the topnotch care team at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory, Williston, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Sept. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

