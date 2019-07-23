Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Sawyer Smith. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium 515 Miller Road Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-7500 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM First Baptist Church of Sumter Fellowship Hall View Map Service 4:00 PM First Baptist Church of Sumter Send Flowers Obituary

Gene Sawyer Smith SUMTER - Gene went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019, beginning her journey from Covenant Place in Sumter, S.C. Gene had been at Covenant Place since June of 2016 after the onset of a sudden illness. Gene was born on February 9th, 1928 in Tampa, Florida to William A. Sawyer and Geneva S. Sawyer. Gene was educated in public schools in Tampa, Florida and in Baltimore, Maryland before graduating from the University of S.C. in 1948 with a BA. It was in Columbia at USC that Gene met the love of her life, Kirk Lamb Smith, and the couple married on August 24, 1947. Gene continued her education in Louisville, Kentucky as a 1950 graduate of the Women's Missionary Union Training School with a Masters in Religious Education. She had accompanied Kirk to Louisville as he entered the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary to pursue Divinity Degrees. The 1950's saw Kirk and Gene begin their ministry at First Baptist Church of Chesterfield, S.C. and then on to the First Baptist Church of West Point, Georgia. During those pastorates the couple had three boys. In 1968 Gene and Kirk were called to Oakland Baptist Church, in Rock Hill, S.C. Later, the couple moved to Columbia where Kirk served with the Southern Baptist Convention. In 1977 the Smiths answered the call to serve at First Baptist Church in Sumter S.C. where they remained until retirement in 1990. During this time in their ministry together Gene always taught Sunday school and led the life of a dedicated Baptist Minister's wife. She also served as a Trustee at Charleston Southern University. During their retirement years Gene and Kirk remained in Sumter. The couple was then called to serve at several area churches in interim capacities. Gene often accompanied Kirk in playing the piano for services during this time. Gene was a wonderful mother to her sons, often being tasked to throw a ball or shoot a basket. She diligently attended every sporting event, school function, and church activities for the boys through the years. She exhibited the same spirit towards her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she adored dearly. Gene was also a very caring daughter to her parents as each struggled with their own illnesses. When Kirk fell ill with a form of Parkinson's in the early 2000's Gene remained a doting and loyal companion, accompanying Kirk regularly to the YMCA and to numerous medical appointments. Gene lost her beloved Kirk in 2006, but remained in their retirement home until she herself fell ill in that same home. She enjoyed nature and had a great affinity for butterflies and birds. Gene had a keen and inquisitive mind as seen in her amazing capacity to complete crossword puzzles daily in ink without error. Trips to her beloved Sunset Beach for family vacations were a highlight for Gene, and she really enjoyed with great anticipation hosting her whole family for the holidays. Gene also spent countless hours each week in the study of her Bible and other religious education materials, in preparation for Sunday school. She taught a senior adult ladies' class at First Baptist Church of Sumter until the onset of her illness. Gene was active with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, a member of the Sumter Art Association, and a member of First Baptist Church of Sumter. Gene is survived by her three sons, Larry of Rock Hill, S.C., Kerry (Tammy) of Lexington, S.C., and Stan (Tammy) of Sumter, S.C., seven grandchildren, Jarred, Erin, Kirk, Chris, Matthew, Sarah and Nicole and three great-grandchildren, Katherine, Hailey and Drue. Gene was predeceased by her parents, her husband Kirk, and a daughter-in-law Anne. The family would like to thank the staff at Covenant Place, particularly the ladies in Assisted Living, for the wonderful care that has been provided for Gene during her years there. The family would also like to thank Amedysis for the professional and personal care rendered on Gene's behalf once they also became involved in her treatment. Services for Gene will be at 4:00 PM, Wednesday July 24th, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Sumter with the visitation at 3:00 PM in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall preceding the services. The family will receive visitors other times at the home of son Stan Smith in Sumter, SC. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

