Genette Jowers COLUMBIA, SC - Genette Spivey Jowers, 71, of Columbia, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Alma, GA on March 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Horace Matthew and Virginia Carter Spivey, and the wife of 53 years of John Allen Jowers. Genette was a cosmetologist for over 35 years. She loved everything about the state of Georgia, especially the UGA Bulldogs. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Zane A. Jowers (Deborah); daughters, Kristie Jowers Sherr (Thad) and Cynthia R. Jowers; grandchildren, Allen R. Sherr, Carter T. Sherr, and Eva Mae Jowers; great-grandchildren, Jensen, Lillian, and Raelynn; her brother, DeRon Spivey; sisters, Virginia Spivey, Darrell Steed, and Vonda Dixon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Genette was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Spivey. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, October 25th at Woodridge Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26th in the Mausoleum Chapel at Woodridge Memorial Park with Rev. James Steed and Rev. Dwayne Jowers officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205, or to the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 25, 2019