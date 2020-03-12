Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Ayers. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

Geneva Ayers COLUMBIA - Geneva McFarland Ayers, 97, resident of Columbia, widow of Paul C. Ayers, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 2, 1922 in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Conklin and Annie Roella Hook McFarland. Geneva attended the University of South Carolina and Aurora College. She began her early career with Southern Bell where she worked until her children were born. She spent her time as a mother and homemaker until her children were in college. Geneva reentered the business sector with SCANA and worked there until her retirement after 22 years of service. She was very involved with Meals on Wheels where she enjoyed delivering meals and visiting with their clients. Geneva really loved the outdoors and could routinely be found gardening and working in her yard. She even created a "Secret Garden" for her grandchildren where they would have parties and watch the beautiful red birds. She was also a long-time member of St. Andrews Baptist Church where she was very involved in the Children's Department, Joy Singers and Friendship Sunday School Class. Geneva is survived by a son, Stephen Ayers (Beth) of Columbia; two daughters, Barbara Ayers of Columbia and Paula Ayers Carter (Randy) of Augusta, GA; five grandchildren, Joey Carter, David Carter, Brandy Whetstone (Kyle), Sara Ayers (Zach) and Callie Ayers (Guy); two great grandchildren Cadence Whetstone and Connor Whetstone; a sister, Pamela Freedman of Columbia; a beloved friend, Florence Lee Carter of Cayce; a beloved former daughter-in-law and friend Terry Ayers of Pelion and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Meredith "Miff" DiNallo and two brothers, Arthur Conklin "A.C." McFarland, Jr. and Melton Houston "Bobby" McFarland. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, March 14th at St. Andrews Baptist Church, Columbia, SC, with the Rev. Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodridge Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Stephen Ayers, Joey Carter, David Carter, Kyle Whetstone, Guy Spence and Jake Lord. The family requests that those who wish to make memorials do so to St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Woodridge Funeral Home is assisting the Ayers family.

