Geneva Boulware WINNSBORRO - Mrs. Geneva Boulware 91, of Winnsboro SC passed on May 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter: Barbara J. Boulware Winnsboro SC; granddaughter: Keish M. Byrd Columbia SC; Grandson: Adam J Boulware Winnsboro SC. Funeral service will be 2pm (1:00pm viewing) Sun. June 2, 2019 @ Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. June 1, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on June 1, 2019