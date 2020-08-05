Georgia Faye Hinebaugh COLUMBIA- Georgia Faye Hinebaugh, 79, of Columbia, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born August 1, 1941, in Anderson County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Cleve Lefoy Tyner and Georgie Browning Tyner. A member of Grace Church of the Nazarene, Columbia, Mrs. Hinebaugh worked as a legal secretary for Nexsen Pruet Law Firm until her retirement. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Forrest Willard Hinebaugh; daughter, Elaine Zornow (Peter); sister, Dorothy Herring (Ralph); and brother, Raymond Tyner (Dean). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Gantt. A funeral service for Mrs. Hinebaugh will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, August 5th, at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5403 Pinestraw Rd., Columbia, SC 29206. Burial will follow the service at 1 o'clock, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Rd., Columbia. The family will greet friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the use of masks and social distancing practices are strongly encouraged. A livestream of Mrs. Hinebaugh's service will be available by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/current-webcast/
. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Attentive Angels Home Care and Agape Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. Hinebaugh. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome. com