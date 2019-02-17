Geoffrey Tucker King "Tuk" CHAPIN - Geoffrey Tucker "Tuk" King, 54, of Chapin, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. He was born to William Lester King and the late Merrimon Winnifred Ward King on January 18, 1965 in Winston-Salem, NC. He was ASE master certified technician and enjoyed teaching at Midlands Tech. He was a volunteer firefighter, and an avid Gamecock fan. He loved drag racing, horseback riding, music, his family and especially his grandchildren. Surviving are his sons, Zac King (Gabrielle Porter) and Hunter King; daughter, Shelbie King (Maxx Doss); former spouse Kelley King; grandchildren, Eli and Rowan Doss; brother, Taylor King; father Bill King (Ana). A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Dementia Association 140 Stoneridge Dr. Ste. 210, Columbia, SC 29210. The family asks that those attending the memorial service wear a Hawaiian or "ugly" shirt. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019