Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Anderson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc. 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE Buford , GA 30519 (770)-945-6924 Send Flowers Obituary

George A. (Andy) Anderson, Jr. HOSCHTON, GA - George A. (Andy) Anderson, Jr., 71, of the Village of Deaton Creek in Hoschton, GA, passed peacefully away on January 7, 2020 after a battle with liver cancer. Born in Greenville, SC, on February 7, 1948, he was the son of George and DeNere Anderson. He graduated from Clemson University in 1970. He served his country as a captain in the U. S. Army during the Viet Nam era. Andy retired as a senior operations auditor for Con-Way Freight. Andy will be remembered for his warmth and kindness. He was always first in line when someone needed help. He loved his family, his church, and his friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Andy is survived by his wife of 15 years, Susan (Susie) Renni Anderson; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Bryce Anderson, son and daughter-in-law, Tripp and Beth Anderson and their two daughters, Maggie and Kate. Andy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Wendy Goldman and her 4 children, Trevor, Daniel, Rebekah, and Trey. Andy is survived by his stepson, Scott and his wife Christy and their children, Taylor, Lindsay, Chase and Cameron. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, January 18 th at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd, Dacula, GA 30019. Pastor Jason Mincey presiding. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made in memory of Andy to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Andy at

George A. (Andy) Anderson, Jr. HOSCHTON, GA - George A. (Andy) Anderson, Jr., 71, of the Village of Deaton Creek in Hoschton, GA, passed peacefully away on January 7, 2020 after a battle with liver cancer. Born in Greenville, SC, on February 7, 1948, he was the son of George and DeNere Anderson. He graduated from Clemson University in 1970. He served his country as a captain in the U. S. Army during the Viet Nam era. Andy retired as a senior operations auditor for Con-Way Freight. Andy will be remembered for his warmth and kindness. He was always first in line when someone needed help. He loved his family, his church, and his friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Andy is survived by his wife of 15 years, Susan (Susie) Renni Anderson; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Bryce Anderson, son and daughter-in-law, Tripp and Beth Anderson and their two daughters, Maggie and Kate. Andy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Wendy Goldman and her 4 children, Trevor, Daniel, Rebekah, and Trey. Andy is survived by his stepson, Scott and his wife Christy and their children, Taylor, Lindsay, Chase and Cameron. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, January 18 th at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd, Dacula, GA 30019. Pastor Jason Mincey presiding. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made in memory of Andy to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Andy at hamiltonmillchapel.com Published in The State on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close