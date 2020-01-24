George Allan Jackson IRMO - A funeral service for George Allan Jackson, 60, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Marlene Hollomon. Allan passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Jacksonville, Florida on February 7, 1959, he was a son of George A. Jackson and Irene Hansen Jackson. Allan was a graduate of Irmo High School. He retired from Gantt Trucking in Lexington after many years. He was a member of the Family Worship Center in Irmo. Allan enjoyed fishing, the beach his spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his parents of Irmo, are his sisters, Brenda Elizabeth Craig of Lexington and Linda Marlene Hollomon (Barry) of Irmo; and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Care, 275 Seventh Avenue, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Jan. 24, 2020