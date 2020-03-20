George Barton IRMO - George Barton, 95, of Irmo, entered into rest March 17, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be 1pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at the G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary Chapel in Aiken; Interment will be in South Lawn Cemetery. The family will assemble at the funeral home at 12:45pm. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Barton; 2 daughters, Doris (Alan) Watt & Viola Alford; 2 sons, Wilbert (Charlotte) Barton & [George Jr] Nasir (Shawn) Muhammad; 2 sisters, Anne (Ray) Dawson & Betty (Louis) Corley; 9 Grandchildren; 10 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives. G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2020