George Bertram Kovacevich

Service Information
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC
29118
(803)-534-6621
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Obituary
George Bertram "Salty" Kovacevich WEST COLUMBIA - George Bertram "Salty" Kovacevich, 92, formerly of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on January 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, in Orangeburg, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street. Survivors include his three loving daughters, Rebecca K. (Ken) Ferguson of Lexington; Kathleen K. (David) Williams of Columbia; and Laura K. (Jeff) Gandy of Greenville; six grandchildren, Gene (Wendy) Crider; April Crider (Tim) Winslow; Joshua (Kathryn) Gandy; Adam Gandy; Matthew (Daniel) Phillips; and Molly (Cody) Walters; and four great-grandchildren, Abbey and Caroline Winslow; and Emily and Wesley Crider. Full obit may be viewed and online condolences be sent to https://www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020
