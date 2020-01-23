George Bertram "Salty" Kovacevich WEST COLUMBIA - George Bertram "Salty" Kovacevich, 92, formerly of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on January 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm on Friday, January 24, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, 3379 Columbia Road, in Orangeburg, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton Street. Survivors include his three loving daughters, Rebecca K. (Ken) Ferguson of Lexington; Kathleen K. (David) Williams of Columbia; and Laura K. (Jeff) Gandy of Greenville; six grandchildren, Gene (Wendy) Crider; April Crider (Tim) Winslow; Joshua (Kathryn) Gandy; Adam Gandy; Matthew (Daniel) Phillips; and Molly (Cody) Walters; and four great-grandchildren, Abbey and Caroline Winslow; and Emily and Wesley Crider. Full obit may be viewed and online condolences be sent to https://www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020