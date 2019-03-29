Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Boineau. View Sign



Rev. George Daniel "Dan" Boineau BARNWELL - Rev. George Daniel "Dan" Boineau, 90 of Barnwell, SC passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral services for Rev. Boineau will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church 5801 Friendship Road Barnwell, SC 29812. Burial will follow at Christ Church at Adams Run, SC with military rites. He will have Patriot Guard Riders and honor guard at the funeral and the graveside. He was born in Beaufort, SC on February 7, 1929 to the late Harry G. Boineau and the late Helen Smith Boineau Talbert. He was predeceased in death by three brothers, Harry Boineau, Marion Boineau and Richard Boineau and survived by Dr. Maxie Boineau. Dan Boineau served in the Air Force from 1951 until 1954 in the 40th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Japan. He found the Lord while in the service in Japan and dedicated the rest of his life in service to the Lord and pastored in many churches in South Carolina to include Wassamassaw Baptist Church, Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, North First Baptist Church, Salem Baptist Church, Spring Branch Baptist Church, Hunters Chapel Baptist Church, Richland Spring Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and Springtown Baptist Church. He was a member of Friendship Baptist. He was blessed by two good Christian wives the late Mrs. Jane Bass Boineau married from 1948 until 2003 and then married Mrs. Martha Wood Creech Boineau in 2004 until his death. Preacher Dan as he was often called had eight children 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 7 great great grand and 37 foster children. He is survived by his children Jessica B. Boineau, Peter (Barbara) Boineau, Cindy B. Kinard, Helen Boineau, Sam (Joyce) Bookhart, his wife Martha Creech Boineau, Rev. Ricky (Donna) Creech, Tammy (Ricky) Still, Cynthia (Tim) Ray. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church of your choice. Family will receive friends from Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Friendship Baptist Church. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, ( www.coonerfuneralhome.com ) 287 McGee Street Bamberg, SC 29003. Funeral Home Cooner Funeral Home

Cooner Funeral Home

287 McGee St.

Bamberg , SC 29003

803-245-2828

Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2019

