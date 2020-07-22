1/1
George Everett 'Rett' Crafts, IV PROSPERITY - George Everett Crafts, IV (Rett), 54, beloved son of Glenda and Everett Crafts died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Medical University of South Carolina after a lengthy illness. Rett was born in Union, SC and attended Union High School and graduated from Southern Wesleyan University. He had a successful career in pharmaceutical sales. He was a lifelong Episcopalian and his greatest joy and spiritual comfort was in the beauty of nature, particularly the low country. He was a beautiful man with the kindest of hearts and he will be forever missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his daughters Ashley Cribbs (Peter) of Lexington and Abbie Crafts of Clemson, a son Everett Crafts V (Kylie) of Wichita, Kansas and grandchildren Cole, Jacob, Bradley, Olivia, Everleigh and Greyson. He is also survived by a sister Connie Sample (Thomas) of Saluda, SC. Due to the current COVID heath crisis, the family will hold a private service. A service to celebrate his life will follow at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, Union, SC 29379 or Grace Lutheran Church, Prosperity, SC 29127. The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)

Published in The State on Jul. 22, 2020.
