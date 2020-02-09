Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

George Wendel Cribb COLUMBIA - George Wendel Cribb, 77, of Columbia, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on May 8, 1942, he was the son of the late George and Alma Nealy Cribb Martin. A native and lifelong resident of Columbia, Mr. Cribb graduated from Dentsville High School. After his graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Midlands Technical College with an associate degree in mechanical engineering and later received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina. Mr. Cribb was employed as a mechanical engineer his entire career. He was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed making children's toys. Mr. Cribb was active in youth sports, coaching many area teams in the past. He was an avid runner who participated and won many races throughout the years. Mr. Cribb loved to shag dance and was a member of the Columbia Shag Club. He was the person his family and neighbors could always depend on and could commonly be found helping others with their projects. Surviving are his daughter, Yvette Glenn (Tony); granddaughter, Madyson Glenn; grandson, Thomas Glenn; brothers, Wayne Cribb (Donna) and Tony Cribb (Carolyn); as well as his sisters, Ruth Huggins (Charles) and Jean Griggs (JD). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lyla Braxton; and his brothers, Isaac Laverne Cribb and Leo Cribb. The funeral service for Mr. Cribb will be held at one o'clock, Wednesday, February 12th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC with the Reverend Daniel Geddings officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at noon at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at

