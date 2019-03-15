Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Damon. View Sign

George Peter Damon COLUMBIA - George Peter Damon, 91, of Columbia, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born July 14, 1927 in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Peter Diamontakos and Pauline Jounakos Diamontakos. He was a US Army veteran that proudly served his country during WWII. Mr. Damon was a 1950 graduate of Syracuse University and later retired from Sears as the General Merchandise Manager for the east coast. He was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a member of the Order of AHEPA. Mr. Damon was an avid golfer and a former member of Spring Valley Country Club. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Judith Hall Damon; daughters, Valerie Damon Coffey (Scott) of Fort Mill and Michelle Damon Hogue (Michael) of Columbia; and his five grandchildren, Matthew, Robert, and Natalie Hogue, and Lilly and George Coffey. In addition to his parents, Mr. Damon was also preceded in death by his sister, Bess Postal. The funeral service for Mr. Damon will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday, March 16th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral with The Rev. Fr. Michael A. Platanis officiating. A private burial for family members will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. A Trisagion service will be held 6 o'clock Friday evening at Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Rd. Ext., Columbia with visitation to follow until 8 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Memorials and condolences may be shared at

