George Daniel Sherer, Sr. LEXINGTON - We celebrate the amazing life of George Daniel Sherer, Sr. (Dan), 85. He died in his home in Lexington, SC on June 17th, 2020. He was born in Gaffney, SC on January 19, 1935 to Paul Doster Sherer, Sr. and Pearl Inman Sherer. His family lived in many places in the state but settled in Eau Claire on Ridgewood Avenue with loving family. Dan graduated from Eau Claire High School, attended the University of South Carolina, and enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served. When he got out he went to work for SCE&G Co. where he worked for 35 years before he retired. His fellow workers in Computer Operations loved him for his friendliness and kindness. After retiring from SCE&G, he worked at SCT for 7 years. He never slowed down after retirement and won many medals during the Lexington County Senior Games. Dan was a strong Christian and grew up in Eau Claire Baptist Church. He was a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church, and a member of First Baptist Church, Columbia SC, for more than 20 years. In recent years, dementia kept him homebound and he watched the TV ministry of First Baptist every Sunday. He was loving husband to Marie Elliott Sherer who died in 1973. He is survived by loving wife, Deborah S. Sherer, who was his spouse for 45 years. He is also survived by five children: Dan Sherer, Jr. (Heather), Richard Sherer (Jana), Dana Sherer, Jon Sherer (Mandy), and Jill Winegardner (Mike) and 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and their spouses whom Papa loved dearly. He also loved his siblings: Judy Baker (deceased), Paul Sherer, Jr. (deceased) (Jean), Jane Gladden (Herb), Phil Sherer (Verdie), and Tom Sherer (Joan). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church of Columbia TV ministry. A graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson with military honors. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at Barr-Price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Jun. 21, 2020.