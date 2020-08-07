George Darnell BAMBERG - Graveside Funeral services for George William Darnell, 74, of Bamberg, SC will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Southend Cemetery, S. Carlisle St. Bamberg, SC with the Reverend Brad Hudson Officiating. The family has asked for memorials to be made to First Baptist Church of Bamberg, PO Box 355, Bamberg, SC 29003 or to the Alzheimer's Association
PO Box 96011, Washington DC, 20090 or www.alz.org
. The family has asked that all of the retired SLED agents that attend serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com
.