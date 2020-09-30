1/
George Davis Robinson
George Davis Robinson,
September 28, 2020
Winnsboro, South Carolina - Mr. George Davis Robinson, 81, of Winnsboro passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born and raised in Winnsboro, he was the son of the late Lester Blair Robinson and Marjorie Perry Robinson Lewis.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anne B. Robinson; daughter, Lisa R. Carver (Calvin); son, Robert Lester Robinson (Jennifer Fisher); sister in law, Vicki Robinson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
In addition to his parents, Davis is preceded by his brother, Marion Burgess Robinson.
Graveside services will be held at 2 o'clock p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Greenbrier United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Reverend Athon Arant and Reverend Ben Herlong. The family will receive visitors after the service by the graveside. Social distancing will be implemented, and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenbrier United Methodist Church, 681 Greenbrier Mossydale Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180, or the charity of one's choice.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Robinson family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Robinson family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com .



Published in The State on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
Greenbrier United Methodist Church Cemetery
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenbrier United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home
521 S. Congress St.
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-2411
