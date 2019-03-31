George Denson Jr.

George Denson, Jr. ELGIN Funeral service for Mr. George Denson, Jr. will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Monday at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1063 Old Two Notch Road, Elgin with burial in Mexico Cemetery, Pineville, SC. Viewing for Mr. Denson will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Condolences for Mr. Denson can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2019
