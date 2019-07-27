Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Duncan Lott III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Duncan Lott, III GEORGETOWN- George Duncan Lott, III, a resident of Georgetown, SC died after a brief illness July 7, 2019 at the MUSC Ashley River Tower Hospital in Charleston, SC. He was the son of the late Frances Benton and George Duncan Lott, Jr. of Columbia, SC. He is survived by his wife, Jane, and sons and their families, George Duncan Lott, IV, his wife Julie, granddaughters Olivia and Sarah of Atlanta, GA and James Gibbs Lott, his wife Shane, grandsons James and Maxwell of Richmond, VA, Frank Lott of Columbia, SC and Martha Lott of Tryon, NC. Duncan graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, SC and then went onto The Citadel in Charleston, SC graduating in 1964 with a degree in Civil Engineering. He served two years as a 1st Lieutenant in the U. S. Army stationed in Texas, Georgia and Florida. He had a long and distinguished career in the construction materials industry holding various engineering and management positions in South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Connecticut and Florida. Duncan was always someone who believed if you want things to change, you need to get involved. He belonged to various civic associations and club boards throughout his life including Vestry St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Southport, CT, Board member National Ready Mix Concrete Association, Honorary Chairman Boca Bacchanal Wine Festival, Board Member and Board chairman of Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, FL, Board Member of DCCA DeBordieu Colony and Horry County Citadel Club. Everyone who knew Duncan knew that he had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, bird watching, all things nature. He was a longtime member and sponsor of Ducks Unlimited. Memorial gifts may be made in the name of George Lott, III to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, 1 Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38102. Private family arrangements will be at a later date.

