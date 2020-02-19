George E. McCain, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - George Edward McCain, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully at Lexington Medical Center, surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He is now with his heavenly Father. George was the son of William A. and Carrie B. McCain. George grew up in Colonial Heights Neighborhood, Columbia, SC. He served in the US Army, worked in construction, sold cars, and retired from the US Postal Service after 30 years. He was a member of South Lexington Baptist Church. George is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Jo Williamson McCain; sons, George Edward McCain, Jr. "Eddie" (Sharon) and Joseph Dan McCain, "Joey" (Mary Ellenton); grandchildren, George Edward McCain, III "Trey", Michael Chase McCain (Bri), Caylee Ryann McCain, and Rachel Britt McCain; sister, Roberta Jennings McCain; brother, Marshall Edmund McCain, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by 4 brothers and sisters. A Funeral Service will be conducted 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Burial will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to South Lexington Baptist Church 116 Brevard Parkway Lexington, SC 29073. Online register at barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020