George Edward Hall, Sr. LEXINGTON - George Edward Hall, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. George was born in Corning, New York to the late George Briton Hall and Mary Elizabeth Rutledge Hall. Mr. Hall worked in the general appliance industry through sales consultation and retail, retiring first with the Frigidaire Corporation. He went on to continue working and retired a second time from the Display Center in Columbia, S.C. George was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Columbia. George was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bernadette Rose Hall of 51 years, his son, Brett Warren Hall, two brothers, and one sister. Mr. Hall loved his family deeply and those who mourn his passing but celebrate his life include his daughter, Lori Baccile; daughter-in-law, Penny Hall; sons, Christopher Hall (Carey), George Hall Jr. (Laurie), and David Hall; nine grandchildren, Ian Hall, Jenna Hall, Marysa Hall, George Hall III, Hillary Madison, Brandon Matteson, Amanda Matteson, Timothy Hall, and Tony Hall; and three great-grandchildren, Alex Madison, Aubree Matteson, and Greyson Hall. The cryptside service for George Edward Hall, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Bush River Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212. The family will receive visitors prior to the cryptside service from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home. In light of the recent Covid-19 virus, face masks are highly suggested. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association of South Carolina, 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Ste. 301, Cayce, SC 29033. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 17, 2020.