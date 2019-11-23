George Edwin Smith, Jr. COLUMBIA Mr. George Edwin Smith, Jr., 86, of Columbia, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was a son of the late George Edwin Smith, Sr. and Florence Louise Bostick Smith, and was married to Judith Leann Boyd Smith for 53 years. Edwin grew up in Coral Gables, Florida, attended Riverside Military Academy and later graduated with a degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech. He served in the United States Navy. Survivors include his wife, his daughters, Caryl Simpson of Aberdeen, North Carolina and Heather Smith (Abdellah) of Columbia; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Calvin D. Smith of Rockledge, Florida. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, George E. Smith, III and Christopher Smith. A graveside service will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, November 24th, at the Quaker Cemetery, 713 North Main Street, Camden, South Carolina. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 o'clock, Saturday, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. Memorials may be given to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Lilburn, GA 30047 or Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-9906. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2019