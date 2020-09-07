1/
George Ellisor
1936 - 2020
George Olee Ellisor WEST COLUMBIA, SC - Services for George Olee Ellisor will be 11:00am Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Taylor St. Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Barr- Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, will be assisting the family. Mr. Ellisor passed away September 4, 2020. He was born March 1, 1936 in Darlington County and was the son of the late Ernest Olee and Susilue Hatchell Ellisor. Mr. Ellisor retired from Overnight Trucking, was a Mason and a member of Cayce Masonic Lodge. He is survived by his sisters, Thalia E. Deaver, Bernice E. Grigsby and Shelvy E. Sturkie (George), nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mr. Ellisor was predeceased by his wife Ruth L. Ellisor and brother, Philip Ellisor. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Taylor St. Baptist Church P.O. Box 4602, West Columbia, SC 29171. Online register at barr-price.com Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Taylor St. Baptist Church
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Taylor St. Baptist Church
SEP
9
Burial
Southland Memorial Gardens
