George Breier LEESVILLE - George Frank Breier, 81, widower of Margaret Mack Breier, resident of Leesville, passed away on May 28, 2019 at his residence. Born July 23, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri, he was a son of the late George Andreas and Dorothy Bremer Breier. George was retired from Lexington County and was a US Army Vietnam veteran. He was a very active member of Park Street Baptist Church where he and his wife were the three year old pre-school Sunday School teachers and he was the attendance records keeper for many years. George is survived by two brothers, Terry L. Breier and wife, Darlene and Dale T. Breier and wife, Brenda both of Missouri. He also has numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Sylvia A. Little and Jaqueline B. Summers. Funeral services will be conducted at 3PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Park Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Jay Black officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 2PM to 3PM prior the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Joe Bannister, Nathan Baston, Stan Baston, Adam Brett, Shane Olin and Chris Price. The family suggests that those desiring to make memorials may do so to Park Street Baptist Church, 2204 Park St, Columbia, SC 29201. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Breier family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

