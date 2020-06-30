George Franklin Boatwright IV
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Franklin Boatwright IV WEST COLUMBIA- Funeral services for George Franklin Boatwright IV, 51, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service at their home. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research. Mr. Boatwright was born July 8, 1968 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Mr. Boatwright served in fire service for approximately 15 years and recently worked as a Project Manager at J. Moore Electric. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Boatwright; sons, Joshua Boatwright, Travis (Cassie) Boatwright, Jalin Butler; father, George F. Boatwright III; mother, Almeta Boatwright; sister, Tami Mitchell; father-in-law, Melvin Jones; mother-in-law, Judy Jones; brother-in-law, Mike (Stephanie) Jones and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved