George Franklin Boatwright IV WEST COLUMBIA- Funeral services for George Franklin Boatwright IV, 51, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service at their home. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research. Mr. Boatwright was born July 8, 1968 in Columbia, SC and passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Mr. Boatwright served in fire service for approximately 15 years and recently worked as a Project Manager at J. Moore Electric. He was an avid Clemson Tigers fan. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Boatwright; sons, Joshua Boatwright, Travis (Cassie) Boatwright, Jalin Butler; father, George F. Boatwright III; mother, Almeta Boatwright; sister, Tami Mitchell; father-in-law, Melvin Jones; mother-in-law, Judy Jones; brother-in-law, Mike (Stephanie) Jones and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jun. 30, 2020.