George Free, Jr. COLUMBIA, SC Funeral services for Mr. George Free, Jr. will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Viewing for Mr. Free will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his sons, Reggie, Ronald, Ramsey, Walter Free and Warren Free; daughter, Renita Free-Priester. Condolences for Mr. Free can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019