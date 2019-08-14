George Free Jr.

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Christian Church
5010 Monticello Road
Obituary
George Free, Jr. COLUMBIA, SC Funeral services for Mr. George Free, Jr. will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Grace Christian Church, 5010 Monticello Road with burial at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Viewing for Mr. Free will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his sons, Reggie, Ronald, Ramsey, Walter Free and Warren Free; daughter, Renita Free-Priester. Condolences for Mr. Free can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019
