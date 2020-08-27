George "Freddie" Fulmer, Jr. COLUMBIA - A graveside service for George "Freddie" Fulmer, Jr., 75, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Fulmer died Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Columbia on November 22, 1944, he was a son of the late George Freddie Fulmer, Sr. and Bessie Roof Fulmer. Freddie was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He worked for Sims Group Engineers, retiring as a partner in 2014. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School for 25 years and was in the Usher League. Freddie loved the beach, golfing and NASCAR. Surviving are the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Gloria Kay Lybrand Fulmer; son, Stephen Fulmer; daughter, Sherri F. Moorer (John "Rick" Richard Moorer III); brother, Ronnie Fulmer (Debbie); and two nieces. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com