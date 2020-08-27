1/1
George Fulmer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Freddie" Fulmer, Jr. COLUMBIA - A graveside service for George "Freddie" Fulmer, Jr., 75, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mr. Fulmer died Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Columbia on November 22, 1944, he was a son of the late George Freddie Fulmer, Sr. and Bessie Roof Fulmer. Freddie was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He worked for Sims Group Engineers, retiring as a partner in 2014. He was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday School for 25 years and was in the Usher League. Freddie loved the beach, golfing and NASCAR. Surviving are the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Gloria Kay Lybrand Fulmer; son, Stephen Fulmer; daughter, Sherri F. Moorer (John "Rick" Richard Moorer III); brother, Ronnie Fulmer (Debbie); and two nieces. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved