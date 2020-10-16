1/
George H. Franklin
1948 - 2020
George H. Franklin
July 13, 1948 - October 11, 2020
Prosperity, South Carolina - George H (Binks) Franklin, Jr. was born in Fukuoka, Japan to LTC George H Franklin, USA (Ret.) and Gladys Anita Franklin in 1948. He passed away October 11, 2020 at Lexington Memorial Hospital in the arms of his adoring wife, Pam.
Binks graduated from Dentsville High School in 1966 where he met his forever love, Pamela. Binks was a proud graduate from The Citadel, class of 1970 "L" Company. He went on to receive Master's degrees from Colorado State University and University of Southern California.
He served for five years in the United States Air Force progressing up to a Captain. Binks served a total of 25 years with NATO in Germany as a civil and structural engineer, and finally retired from civil service as Chief, Housing Program Management Branch with the Air Force at the Pentagon. He continued serving as a consultant for 10 years to manage the completion of the Family Housing Privatization Initiative through MWH Americas, Inc in Utah.
Binks is survived by his devoted wife, Pam, seven children Heather, Tracy, Abby, Scott, Matt, Russell, and Christina, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Public viewing will be held Saturday, October 17 from 9 am - 12 pm at Pope Funeral Home in Winnsboro located at 521 S Congress St, Winnsboro. Due to COVID, a private family graveside service with full military honors will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Citadel Foundation, Fred J. Carter Scholarship, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.
Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Franklin family.


Published in & from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home
521 S. Congress St.
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-2411
October 15, 2020
A stellar individual. It was a privilege to have known him. As a classmate, we shared several classes at The Citadel as well as many shared experiences in 3rd Battalion. Rest in peace, my friend.
Bob Nance 1970 M Co.
Robert F. Nance
Classmate
October 14, 2020
I knew Binks at Dentsville HS and for a bit afterwards. But I lost contact with him and my other HS classmates over the years.. His passing is so sad for all of you, Pam. You have my deepest sympathy and prayers for peace. He was a fine man and accomplished and gave back so much during his life. And life blessed him back with you and the children; that was so clear in the loving obituary.
Page (Stansbury) Candler
Page S Candler
Friend
