George H. Franklin

July 13, 1948 - October 11, 2020

Prosperity, South Carolina - George H (Binks) Franklin, Jr. was born in Fukuoka, Japan to LTC George H Franklin, USA (Ret.) and Gladys Anita Franklin in 1948. He passed away October 11, 2020 at Lexington Memorial Hospital in the arms of his adoring wife, Pam.

Binks graduated from Dentsville High School in 1966 where he met his forever love, Pamela. Binks was a proud graduate from The Citadel, class of 1970 "L" Company. He went on to receive Master's degrees from Colorado State University and University of Southern California.

He served for five years in the United States Air Force progressing up to a Captain. Binks served a total of 25 years with NATO in Germany as a civil and structural engineer, and finally retired from civil service as Chief, Housing Program Management Branch with the Air Force at the Pentagon. He continued serving as a consultant for 10 years to manage the completion of the Family Housing Privatization Initiative through MWH Americas, Inc in Utah.

Binks is survived by his devoted wife, Pam, seven children Heather, Tracy, Abby, Scott, Matt, Russell, and Christina, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Public viewing will be held Saturday, October 17 from 9 am - 12 pm at Pope Funeral Home in Winnsboro located at 521 S Congress St, Winnsboro. Due to COVID, a private family graveside service with full military honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Citadel Foundation, Fred J. Carter Scholarship, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409.

Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Franklin family.





