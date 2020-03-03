George Ira Getz, Jr. SUMTER - George Ira Getz, Jr., 92, husband of Carolinda Fowler Getz, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home in Sumter, SC. Born in Broadway, VA, he was the son of the late George Ira Getz, Sr. and Anna May Getz. Mr. Getz was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He was a retired real estate broker. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; three sons, Dr. George "Chip" Ira Getz III (Veronica) of Charlotte, NC, Rev. Keith Warren Getz (Laura) of Sumter, and Joel Bruce Getz of Pflugerville, TX; a daughter, Karen Harmon (Lee) of Columbia; three sisters: Catherine Lemons and Wilda Ritchie of Broadway, VA, and Wilma Grimm of Rockingham, VA; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Getz. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 5, at 11:00 A.M., at St. James Lutheran Church, Sumter, SC. Rev. John L. Yost III will be officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M. before the service. Interment of ashes will be at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville, VA. The family is deeply grateful to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1137 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150 or a . Online condolences may be made to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral and Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Mar. 3, 2020