Service Information
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry , SC 29108
(803)-276-0610

Visitation
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Glenn Street Baptist Church

Funeral service
2:00 PM
Glenn Street Baptist Church



George Lawrence Jones NEWBERRY - George Lawrence Jones, 76, of Newberry and formerly of Dalton, GA, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Born on September 30, 1942 in Newberry, he was a son of the late Dwight W. and Annie Laura Ruff Jones. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina and his PHD from the University of of Georgia. Mr. Jones was retired from Dalton State College after 40 years of service as a history professor. He was a member of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, the Southern Historical Society, the Georgia Historical Society, the Lexington Genealogical Society, Dutch Fork Historical Society, and the South Carolina Genealogy Society. Dr. Jones was a dedicated Christian. Evidence in his compassion and acts of kindness for his students, family, and friends. He was a member of the choir at First Baptist Church of Dalton until his health began to decline. He continued to serve in a volunteer capacity while he was able. Dr. Jones endeared himself to his students. Only weeks ago, he received a surprise visit from an exchange student (accompanied by his wife) from the Netherlands. Since early in his teaching career, this student and many others continued to communicate and would often return to visit. His passion for genealogy over the past 50 years reflects his love for family. He organized the Ruff Family Reunion for many years up to and including last year while experiencing serious difficult limitations. He is survived by his sisters, Judith Ann Jones of Newberry, Glenda (Jimmy) Wood of Columbia and Muriel "Mickey" (James) Ray of Ootleway, TN; brothers, Doyle H. (Mary Frances) Jones and Keith (Ann) Jones both of Florence and Denny Jones and a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Jones was predeceased by brothers, Emerson Jones and Fitzgerald Jones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Glenn Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 pm 1:45 pm at Glenn Street Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Glenn Street Baptist Church, 300 Glenn Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or to Dalton First Baptist Church, 311 N. Thorton Avenue, Dalton, GA 30720. A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Published in The State on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

