George L. Driggers, Sr. ST. MATTHEWS- George L. Driggers, Sr.,74, of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. George was the husband of Evelyn Dianne Bair. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home with the Reverend Tommy Waltz and Reverend Timmy Driggers officiating. Burial will follow in West Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews, SC. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. before the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Howdy Bair, Landon Driggers, Terry Bair, John Hawley, Steve Waltz, Sheldon Ledwell, Glenn Waltz, Lonny Spires. George was born in St. Matthews to the late Moody C. Driggers and the late Jessie Rebecker Millender Driggers. He retired as a foreman from the South Carolina Department of Transportation in Calhoun County. He was a member of West Bethel United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years; two sons, Larry Driggers (Sonya) of Lexington, SC and Jeffery "Smiley" Driggers of St. Matthews; four grandchildren, Chelsea Driggers, Kayla Driggers, Taylor Driggers and Landon Driggers; a great-grandchild, Kolton Cooke; a brother, Delano Driggers (Carol) of Orangeburg and a number of nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by two brothers, M. C. Driggers and Thomas Ray Driggers and five sisters, Dora Lee Ledwell, Ruth Driggers, Thelma Waltz, Margherite Kelly and Susie Waltz. Memorials may be made to West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 19, 2019