George Brooks Laney, Jr. CHESTERFIELD - Mr. George Brooks Laney, Jr., age 67, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. A private family service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Mr. Laney was born June 28, 1951 in Bennettsville, SC a son of the late George Brooks Laney, Sr. and Edith Emma Johnson Laney. He was a retired employee of A.O. Smith of McBee. George enjoyed traveling to the Outer Banks surf fishing and playing the guitar. In addition to his parents, Mr. Laney was also preceded in death by his infant son, Justin Santee Laney. Survivors include his son, Joshua Adam Laney of Columbia, SC; brother, Ralph Edward Laney of Ruby, SC; and sister, Rebecca "Beck" Laney (Lawrence "Sandy") Derrick of Cayce, SC. Memorials may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, Attention: Grace Hospice Foundation 205 E. Main St. Chesterfield, SC 29709 Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home of Chesterfield, SC (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) is serving the Laney family.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2019