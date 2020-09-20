1/1
George Lee Sturkie
1935 - 2020
George Lee Sturkie GASTON, SC - George was born in Swansea, SC (at home) on April 26, 1935 to Bill and Bonnie Hutto Sturkie. He married Shelvy Ann Ellisor on November 25, 1953. They had five children; Baby Boy Sturkie, Georgetta (Steve) Bachman, Roslyn (Fred) Smith, Billy (Linda) Sturkie and Gerard Sturkie, 20 grandchildren (this includes their spouses) and 25 great grandchildren with one on the way. He has 2 siblings; David, who is deceased, his spouse JoAnn Sturkie and Janie (Heyward) Shumpert. He started teaching Sunday School at the age of 12 and taught until dementia took away his ability to speak fluently 2 years ago. He was very active in his church; serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, usher, music leader, trustee and many other jobs. He was the "zoo keeper" for Kids Kamp and many elementary school classrooms. He loved spending time with his grandchildren every Tuesday afternoon and Sunday, meals always included for the entire family. He continued this tradition with his great grandchildren. Nothing made him happier than time spent with his family. He retired from the Postal Service and then Lexington School District 2. The service will be held at Congaree Baptist Church, 101 Pine Ridge Drive, West Columbia on Sunday September 20 at 3:00pm. The visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30pm before the service. If you are attending, please wear a face mask. A special thanks to Sylvia Haynes, Dianne Jamison and Angel Williams for their care for the last couple of months. You were our answer to prayer. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in his memory to Congaree Baptist Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Congaree Baptist Church
SEP
20
Service
03:00 PM
Congaree Baptist Church
