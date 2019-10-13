George Lewis Jr. (1960 - 2019)
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
George Eugene "Monk" Lewis, Jr. COLUMBIA - On Saturday, October 5, 2019, George Eugene "Monk" Lewis, Jr., loving husband and avid outdoorsman, tragically lost his life in an ATV accident. Monk was born on December 30, 1960, in Columbia, SC, to Gene and Peggy Lewis. On October 15, 2005, he married the love of his life, Nancy Caroline Burek. They adored their pets like family and always laughingly referred to their two dogs, Annie and Buck, as their children. He was a supervisor in heavy civil infrastructure for Phillips and Jordan, Inc. Monk had a passion for anything that took place outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling with his friends and family, especially Nancy, who also shared these passions. Monk was a sweet soul who will be remembered for his infectious laugh, his kindness to everyone, and his beautiful blue eyes that looked so much like his dad's. Monk was preceded in death by his father, Gene, and his mother, Peggy. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, his three siblings, Tom Liles, Edwin Lewis, and Tammy Brearley and their families. He was also blessed with many beloved extended family who loved him dearly. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18th, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, in Columbia, SC. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019
